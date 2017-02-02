Mullen hires English to coach MSU safeties

Mississippi State’s defensive coaching staff gained a wealth of experience on Thursday when head coach Dan Mullen announced he had added veteran coach Ron English to guide the safeties.

English, who has 20 years of coaching experience at the FBS level, replaces Maurice Linguist, who left the Bulldogs to join the coaching staff at Minnesota last month.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to join coach Mullen’s staff and be a part of the MSU family,” English said in a school release. “Bowl games have become the norm in Starkville, and the opportunity to coach in the Southeastern Conference with Dan and (MSU defensive coordinator) Todd Grantham is exciting. I look forward to helping our players develop and teaching the game I love.”

For more on English joining the Bulldogs, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.