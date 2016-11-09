Mullen can see similar offenses with MSU, Alabama

Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen loves utilizing his quarterback in multiple ways.

Saturday in Tuscaloosa when Mullen’s Bulldogs face off with No. 1 Alabama, MSU’s eighth-year leader is prepping to come face to face with an offensive attack that has become much like the kind Mullen orchestrates.

“I think there are a lot of similarities,” Mullen said when he compared State’s offense to Alabama’s on the Southeastern Conference Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday. “We’ve been (using quarterbacks to run the ball) for years and it looks like they’ve incorporated a lot of what we do.”

