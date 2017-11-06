Mullen, Bulldogs set for tough Crimson Tide

When 6 p.m. rolls around this Saturday, Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen will try to do something he has never done – defeat Alabama as the head coach of the Bulldogs.

Mullen is 0-8 in his head coaching career against Alabama. It has been 10 total years since MSU earned a win over the Crimson Tide, so exactly how does a guy like Mullen rally his troops to accomplish something that hasn’t happened in a decade?

“We’ll do it the same way we’ve done it all along,” Mullen said on Monday at his weekly press conference. “Mississippi State had never been able to go to a lot of bowl games. We’d never been No. 1 in the country. We never had a lot of winning records. It’s just what we’ve done now and that’s the program we’ve built here.

“We’ll do it the same as we’ve done for every other aspect of building this program.”

For MSU’s part as it seeks to pull off the upset, the Bulldogs believe in themselves. State didn’t fare so well earlier this year in big-time matchups at Georgia and at Auburn when the Bulldogs suffered their only two defeats of the season, both by lopsided margins. That’s not deterring MSU now though, even staring down the barrel of Alabama. MSU has won four-straight games and the Bulldogs believe they have a chance to make it five.

“We’re confident,” MSU quarterback Nick Fitzgerald said Monday. “There should never be a time when you line up across from someone and think you can’t beat them. I have full confidence in our team that we can win. (Alabama is) an extremely good football team – top in the country. They have been for a while and they play really well. You have to not worry about the name on their chest and just go out there and play your game.”

While the Bulldogs are determined to play with a belief in themselves, there is little denying that belief must lead to outstanding play for MSU to be successful on Saturday. Alabama is a perfect 9-0 this season. In fact, the Crimson Tide have won 35 of their last 36 games. Their only loss in that stretch came to Clemson in last year’s national championship game.

Mullen knows his team will have to be at the top of its game to put another blemish on Alabama’s resume, however he says it’s pretty much the same every week so he doesn’t want his Bulldogs putting any extra pressure on themselves.

“In my mind, you have to play a perfect game to beat anybody,” Mullen said. “You have to come out and play great or you can’t expect to win in today’s college football. You look at last Saturday (against UMass), I thought we had a great week of practice and a great week of preparation going into the game. I don’t think we came out and executed that clean, but we found a way to make plays to win at the end. If you don’t do that every week, you’re not going to expect to win no matter who you’re playing.”

Injury updates

Mississippi State junior linebacker Gerri Green should be available for the Bulldogs against Alabama after an injury scare against UMass.

Green left last Saturday’s game late in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed ailment and didn’t return.

“He should be OK to play,” Mullen said. “He should be cleared.”

Mullen wasn’t as sure about the availability of several of his other injured players. Wide receivers Donald Gray (groin) and Gabe Myles (foot) have both been dealing with ailments. Gray was hurt at Texas A&M and missed the UMass game this past weekend. Myles has missed five total games this season with his injury.

Also, wide receiver Keith Mixon and cornerback Lashard Durr missed the UMass game with undisclosed injuries. Mullen said after the UMass game he expects Mixon and Durr to play against Alabama.

As for Gray and Myles, it’s more of a wait-and-see situation.

“Some of the guys we won’t know until later in the week,” Mullen said. “We have a lot of guys banged up and so guys just have to step up and go play.”

MSU-Arkansas

game time TBD

The kickoff time for Mississippi State’s Nov. 18 road game at Arkansas will either be at 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. it was announced on Monday. The final determination will be made by television networks after this Saturday’s games.

If MSU and Arkansas are to play at 11 a.m., the game would be televised by CBS. If the Bulldogs and Razorbacks kick off at 6 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2 would televise the contest.