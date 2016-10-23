MSU's Williams fine after scare

t was a scary situation when Mississippi State offensive lineman Darryl Williams was laying on the field motionless for 10 minutes after a field goal attempt during Saturday night's game against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, Ky.

The freshman from Bessemer, Ala., was carted off the field and taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center for further evaluation.

The news was much better on Sunday morning as Williams was on his way back to Starkville to rejoin the team.

A Mississippi State spokes person issued a statement through a text message saying that Williams was "fine."

"He is heading back to Starkville shortly," the statement said. "Flying back with one of our trainers. His tests were negative."

