A possible tear to the Scapholunate ligament in his left wrist has ended sophomore All-Southeastern Conference standout Quinndary Weatherspoon's season.

The injury, which will require surgery, occurred late in the 80-68 win against Boise State on Friday in a game he scored a career-high 25 points.

For more on Weatherspoon's injury, see Tuesday's edition of The Starkville Daily News.