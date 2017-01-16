MSU's Weatherspoon chosen SEC Player of Week

Mississippi State sophomore guard Quinndary Weatherspoon has been chosen Southeastern Conference Player of the Week.

Weatherspoon, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound sophomore guard from Canton, averaged 19 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in wins at Arkansas and against Texas A&M. Weatherspoon scored a game-high 25 point to give Mississippi State its first win at Arkansas since 2011. He was 8-11 shooting, 6-7 from 3-point range. He then scored all 13 of his points in the second half to rally the Bulldogs past Texas A&M, draining three key 3-pointers in the frame. He’s totaled 20-plus points six times this season, all MSU victories.

For more on Weatherspoon and the Bulldogs, see Tuesday's Starkville Daily News.