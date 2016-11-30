MSU's Tiano announces plans to transfer

Mississippi State redshirt freshman backup quarterback Nick Tiano announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he intends to explore his options at other schools.

“After much though and consideration, I have decided to explore my options to continue my education and football career outside of Mississippi State University,” Tiano said in a statement posted to his Twitter account. “I have had an incredible experience here in Starkville as part of the Bulldog family and will always have great memories of my time here. As much as I have enjoyed my experience at MSU, I feel that it is best for me to explore my options.”

