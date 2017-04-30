MSU's Senior drafted by Seattle Seahawks

Justin Senior is headed to the Pacific Northwest.

The former Mississippi State offensive tackle was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the sixth round (210th overall pick) of the NFL Draft on Saturday. It’s a landing spot Senior said he is happy with.

“Seattle is a running team and I love running the ball,” Senior said on a conference call Saturday.

Senior spent five years with the MSU program. The last three seasons, he was a starting tackle, mostly at right tackle. Senior played in 49 total games with 39 starts.

In his senior season with the Bulldogs in 2016, Senior won the Kent Hull Trophy, an award given annually to the top offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi.

One of Senior’s greatest traits is his versatility. According to Senior, that’s about to come in handy.

“Really, I feel like I’m ready to play guard if I need to and I’ve been practicing snapping,” Senior said. “They said they want me to be prepared to play left tackle.”

Senior was the only MSU player selected in this year’s NFL Draft. However, several Bulldogs began announcing they had signed free agent deals immediately following the draft.

Wide receiver Fred Ross signed with the Carolina Panthers and three defensive players also announced their free agent deals on Saturday. Defensive lineman Nelson Adams will join the Pittsburgh Steelers, while fellow defensive lineman Johnathan Calvin will play for the Green Bay Packers and linebacker Richie Brown inked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.