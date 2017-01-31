MSU's safety Bryant arrested in Georgia earlier this month

Mississippi State safety Brandon Bryant was arrested earlier this month in Georgia on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and possession of an open container the Starkville Daily News learned on

Monday.

All three charges were classified as misdemeanors.

The arrest occurred in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day in Cobb County, just north of Atlanta.

Bryant was released the same day he was arrested. His bond was $1,600, which other fees brought to $1,980 according to Cobb County Sheriff’s Office records.

MSU head coach Dan Mullen released a statement to the SDN on Monday that the Bulldogs already knew of Bryant’s arrest.

“We were made aware of the incident on the morning of New Year’s Day,” Mullen said. “His discipline has been handled internally.”

Bryant was Mississippi State’s fourth-leading tackler during what was his sophomore season in 2016.

He recorded 62 total tackles, including one for loss, and also had one interception with two pass breakups.