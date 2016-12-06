MSU's Ross voted second team All-SEC

Following a senior season in which he rewrote the Mississippi State record books, wide receiver Fred Ross was selected second-team All-Southeastern Conference by the league’s coaches, the SEC announced Tuesday.

This marks the second-straight season Ross has been chosen All-SEC as he earned first team honors by the coaches and second team by the Associated Press in 2015. The 2016 honor marks the 22nd All-SEC Coaches’ honor for the Bulldogs in the Dan Mullen era.

