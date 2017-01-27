MSU's Ross gets Senior Bowl advice from Prescott

Before current Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback and former Mississippi State Bulldog Dak Prescott led Dallas to the NFC’s best regular season record this year in the National Football League, Prescott opened eyes when he played in last year’s Senior Bowl.

Two more MSU players will have the same chance Saturday in the 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

State wide receiver Fred Ross and Bulldogs offensive tackle Justin Senior will each play their final collegiate game in Mobile, Ala. Kickoff for the game is set for 1:30 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The game will be televised on NFL Network.

Leading up to the game, Ross checked in with his former teammate, Prescott, for some advice.

“He just told me, ‘man, go hard out there,” Ross said. “(He said) ‘Don’t worry about anything and do the best you can do. Everything you do is being evaluated, so do it as hard as you can and do it as professional as you can.’”

