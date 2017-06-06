MSU's Price fights back from illness to run 1500 meters

Mississippi State junior distance runner Rhianwedd Price isn’t used to being at the back of the pack.

Yet since she captured the NCAA’s 2015 National Championship in the 1500-meter run, Price has had to adjust to being a bit behind. Price was hampered significantly by a bout of pneumonia after winning her title two years ago. After redshirting last outdoor season as she fought back from the illness, Price has now battled back and earned the chance to win another national crown in the 1500-meter run this week at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. “I’m definitely excited about it," Price said. "It’s nice to be able to get back over there, especially after being sick and things last year." Price will run in the semifinal of the NCAAs on Thursday. If she advances, the final will take place on Saturday. Price earned the opportunity by posting a time of 4:15.07 at the NCAA East Region preliminary event hosted by Kentucky on May 27. A total of four Bulldog women will also compete this week in Oregon. Along with Price, Tiffany Flynn (triple jump), Logan Boss (high jump) and Leah Lott (long jump) will all try to win national titles. “All of them have had their growing pains coming through,” MSU head coach Steve Dudley said of his group. “The ones that are going (to nationals) now are the ones that have trusted the process and trust in their coaches and trusted each other.” For Price though, this year’s chance is extra special after all she had to go through to get back. Price says the journey back after fighting off pneumonia wasn’t easy at all. “I think at the start it was kind of rough to get back to training with the rest of the group,” Price said. “You end up being at the back of everyone when you’re used to being at the front of the group. It’s taken a while, but we’re getting there.” Price says she still doesn’t feel like she’s completely over her ailment. However, she admits she’s not sure if that’s the case, or if it’s a situation of her being too cautious. One thing is for sure though. Despite running at the back for much of the last year, Price is back near the front. This week, she’d love to lead the whole field one more time. “It’s great to be able to come back well enough to be able to go to nationals,” Price said. “I’m excited to do it again. It’s always a great atmosphere and it’s exciting to run again with the best people in the country.”