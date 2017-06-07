MSU's Pilkington to pitch for Team USA

This summer, Mississippi State’s ace left-handed pitcher Konnor Pilkington will be replacing his M over S hat and maroon and white jersey with the stars and bars of the United States of America.

On Wednesday, MSU announced that Pilkington accepted the opportunity to play for Team USA and the Collegiate National Team at the end of June. Pilkington was told by head coach Andy Cannizaro last Sunday after his start against Illinois-Chicago and Cannizaro shared the news with the entire team.

It’s a dream come true for the Hurley native, who has quickly become one of the rising pitchers nationally, a year shy of his Major League Draft eligibility.

“I’m just honored and excited to be out there with the best collegiate players in the nation,” Pilkington said. “I’m just overwhelmed with the opportunity and I feel like it’s going to be a good experience for me. I’m tremendously honored.”

Cannizaro has spent time around the team as a scout several years ago and is aware that some of the top players nationally will be taking part this summer representing the USA. Pitching coach Gary Henderson has also been with the team as the pitching coach in 2015. He saw one of his hurlers toss a no-hitter against the Cuban National Team.

The head coach of the Bulldogs believes that the experience is something that’s going to help Pilkington’s skills, but it’s also going to help him continue to mature as a person and a leader.

“I’ve seen so many college players come back from their experience with Team USA and they’re completely different kids and players,” Cannizaro said. “He’s already a very mature kid and a team first, team last kind of guy. I’m so proud of him.”

Pilkington has been the unquestioned ace for the Bulldogs from start to finish this season. He’s coming off of back-to-back wins and is 8-5 in 16 starts with 107 strikeouts in 102 innings.

Before Pilkington heads off to train in Cary, North Carolina, later this month, he’ll be trying to get MSU to Omaha this weekend by winning his start against LSU in the Baton Rouge Super Regional.

Pilkington was one of just two pitchers that threw a pitch at LSU last season. His 3.1 innings as a freshman against the Tigers with three hits, three earned runs and two strikeouts.

When the season ends, he’ll take part with Team USA in games to be played in an International Friendly against Chinese Taipei and Cuba from June 27-July 7 in Cary, Charlotte and Durham, North Carolina. The series can be seen on USAbaseball.com

“I think it will be the greatest thing to happen in his career just in terms of being around the greatest players in the country each and every day (and) having a chance to put a USA jersey on to represent your country,” Cannizaro said. “He is going to grow tremendously in his leadership ability and focus every day."

Pilkington is the first Bulldog since Adam Frazier in 2012 to be selected to Team USA and only the eighth player in school history joining players like Will Clark, B.J. Wallace and Matt Ginter.