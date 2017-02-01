MSU's Mullen excited about 2017 class

With a big smile, Mississippi State head football coach Dan Mullen stood at the podium Wednesday at the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex.

After months on the recruiting trail, MSU’s leader could finally proclaim that National Signing Day was a success.

“It’s an exciting day for us,” Mullen said. “We have a bunch of new guys coming in and coming here to play football and be a part of the Mississippi State Bulldog family.”

