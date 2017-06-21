MSU's Lovelady signs with Royals

Josh Lovelady has joined Cody Brown as Mississippi State baseball seniors who have signed free agent contracts with Major League Baseball.

Lovelady inked a deal on Tuesday with the Kansas City Royals.

During the 2017 season, Lovelady had one home run and 21 runs batted in. He had 35 hits in 163 at-bats with 21 runs scored.

His three-run home run against Southern Miss helped the Bulldogs defeat the Golden Eagles 8-1 in the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional. MSU went on to sweep a pair of championship games from Southern Miss to win regional.

"He's gotten some of the biggest hits we've had this year," State coach Andy Cannizaro said. "Whatever his batting average is, it's irrelevant. He's picked up some huge hits for us this season."

Lovelady, a Prattville, Alabama, native, has picked up the Bulldogs at times with his offense, but it's his work behind the plate that has earned him the most respect of his teammates and coaches.

"The work he has done for us behind the plate has been incredible," Cannizaro said.

MSU pitcher Konnor Pilkington said Lovelady led by example.

"That dude, he serves like a marine," State pitcher Konnor Pilkington said. "He's really smart about everything he does."

Gridley thanks fans

in Twitter message

MSU junior shortstop Ryan Gridley has signed a contract with the Oakland Athletics and will begin a professional career.

Before pursuing that dream, Gridley took the time to send out a heart-felt message via his Twitter account to the fans of the Bulldogs.

"Thank you bulldog nation for the best three years of my life," Gridley wrote. "It has been a blessing playing in front of you guys for these years. There is nothing like looking around and seeing 15,000 fans cheering you on.

"I would also like to thank Coach Cannizaro for putting his trust in me as a player and a person. It was a blast playing for him this past year and I have no doubt he will continue the excellence that is Mississippi State. I enjoyed playing with all of my teammates over these years. I know without their help, I wouldn't be where I am today. I also can't thank Jimmy Gilford, Matt Jolly, Scott Cappleman and Crosspoint Church enough. They all played a vital part in helping me grow in my faith.

"I am looking forward to starting my professional career with the Oakland A's organization and pursuing my life long dream. Thank you."

Gridley was taken by the Athletics in the 11th round with the 321st overall pick.

Reed signing not

good for Bulldogs

It appears that the Bulldogs will be losing signee Tyreque Reed to professional baseball.

According to LetsGoICC.com, the Itawamba Community College All-American will sign a contract with the Texas Rangers today in Fulton.

Reed, a Houka native, was drafted by the Rangers in the eighth round with the 254th pick.

Billingsley headed

to Cape Cod League

Jacob Billingsley has joined his other MSU teammates for his summer assignment.

Billingsley will be playing for the Harding Mariners in the Cape Cod League.

He is the fifth Bulldog headed for the Cape.

The Senatobia native had a 2-3 record this past season at MSU with a 4.78 earned run average. He was instrumental in the postseason for the Bulldogs with a complete-game 8-1 victory against Southern Miss in the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional.

That performance caused Cannizaro to say, "Jacob Billingsley gave us the biggest start of the season."