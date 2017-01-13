MSU's Linguist takes job at Minnesota

There is another opening on Mississippi State head football coach Dan Mullen’s coaching staff.

Mississippi State confirmed on Thursday that safeties coach Maurice Linguist has left the program to join the University of Minnesota. According to Linguist’s Twitter profile, he will coach the secondary for the Golden Gophers.

Linguist spent just one season in Starkville. Statistically, the lone year was a struggle for Linguist’s safeties and the MSU secondary as a whole. Mississippi State allowed the most passing yards of any team in the Southeastern Conference last season. The Bulldogs’ difficulty defending the pass played a large role in MSU finishing next to last in the league in points allowed per game.

Mississippi State made strides to begin fixing its defense earlier this week. The Bulldogs announced the hire of new defensive coordinator Todd Grantham on Wednesday.

However Linguist’s departure now leaves Mullen with two vacancies on his staff. Mississippi State is still yet to announce its new quarterbacks coach after Brian Johnson left last month to become the offensive coordinator at Houston.

It is unknown if Mullen will try and fill the two open spots prior to National Signing Day on February 1.