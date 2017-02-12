MSU's Holmes capable backup at point guard

Morgan William knows if she ever needs a breather or gets in foul trouble as the point guard for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, she has a teammate that is more than capable of taking up the slack.

In her second year with the program, Jazzmun Holmes has shown improvement and has played well in a backup role for the fourth-ranked Bulldogs.

William likes Holmes having her back.

“I know she can come in, play some minutes and do just as good,” William said. “I can go out there, play as hard as I can and if I need to get a sub in, she’ll do a good job.”

Holmes has improved many numbers since her freshman season.

After scoring 1.9 points and getting one rebound per game in 2015-16, Holmes has increased that production slightly to 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per outing this season.

She had 71 assists, 21 steals and 32 turnovers as a freshman and already has 71 assists, 17 steals and only 28 turnovers so far this year.

Holmes has improved her shooting percentage from 29 percent (20-of-70) from the field last year to 36 percent (20-of-56) from the field this season.

MSU women’s coach Vic Schaefer has noticed a more confident Holmes when giving an opportunity to get on the court.

“I think her presence has improved so much,” Schaefer said. “She will tell you she doesn’t like turning it over, but I don’t think we have anyone who is beyond turnovers. It’s more glaring when you are the point guard. You are entrusted with taking care of the ball and make sure you are not turning it over.”

Even though there have been turnovers for Holmes at times, she has also come up with the key play for the Bulldogs when needed.

Against Auburn just before halftime, MSU saw its lead trimmed to 12 points. Holmes came down the floor for the Bulldogs on the next offensive possession, penetrated the lane, kicked the basketball out to a wide open Roshunda Johnson in the corner, who hit a 3-point field goal to put MSU back up by 15 points.

Schaefer was also happy with Holmes’ performance against Missouri.

“She attacked, got to the heart of that zone and found some people,” Schaefer said. “I thought she was really good.

“I’m really pleased with her development. I think she continues to get better and better.”