MSU's Holman meeting expectations

Some might call this year a breakout season for Mississippi State’s Aric Holman. Don’t count the sophomore forward among those people.

This is who he believes he has always been.

Holman is in the midst of a fantastic campaign for the upstart Bulldogs who, on Tuesday, improved their record to 11-4 overall and 2-1 in Southeastern Conference play with a win at Arkansas. The victory marked the first time in nearly six years the Bulldogs have won back-to-back league games on the road.

A large part of that success has been Holman, who is putting together a standout season just one year removed from a freshman campaign that was hampered by a surgery to a repair a micro fracture in his knee.

“I feel like everyone didn’t get to see me healthy last year and that’s why people are thinking that I am making a big progression this year,” Holman said. “I feel like I am the same guy with a lot more potential that I can grow into. To me, I feel like I should have been doing this all along.”

