MSU's Hankerson arrested, suspended
Thursday, December 1, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
Mississippi State freshman wide receiver John Michael Hankerson was arrested on Wednesday on a simple assault charge.
Hankerson has yet to see action on the field for the Bulldogs and head coach Dan Mullen released a statement that said Hankerson was suspended indefinitely from the team.
The MSU coaching staff is continuing to collect information on the situation.
For more on Henkerson's arrest, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.
