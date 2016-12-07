MSU's Hankerson arrested again

Mississippi State freshman defensive back John Michael Hankerson, who was arrested last week on charges of simple assault and trespassing, was arrested again on Tuesday as a result of a warrant charging him with false pretense. For the second-straight week, Hankerson bonded out.

Following Hankerson’s first arrest, MSU head coach Dan Mullen released a statement acknowledging Hankerson’s arrest and suspended him.

“We are aware of the incident involving John Michael Hankerson,” Mullen’s statement from last week read. “We will continue to gather more information. He has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities.”

Hankerson didn’t play for the Bulldogs in 2016. He was a part of MSU’s signing class last February and was rated a three-star wide receiver out of Washington High School in South Bend, Indiana, by 247Sports.

Hankerson grew up in Southaven prior to moving to South Bend to complete his prep football career. His father, Reggy Hankerson, ran track at MSU.