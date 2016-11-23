MSU's Green doesn't worry about too much Thanksgiving dinner

Thanks to Mississippi State’s coaching staff, Farrod Green can feel free to put a little more food on his plate this Thanksgiving.

The redshirt freshman tight end originally came to Starkville in 2015 as a wide receiver. When the Bulldogs elected to transition Green to tight end, he was reluctant at first, but on days like today, he couldn’t be happier to be in his current position.

“At first (after moving to tight end), I was like, ‘No. I’m a wide receiver’,” Green said. “Then, getting in the college weight room and eating and getting bigger and not running as fast, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m ready to be in the tight end room.’ I love it. I can be a fat boy every once in a while.”

For more on Green and MSU, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.