MSU's Gray loves the JUGS machine

Saturday was a chilly day at Mississippi State’s Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex as Mississippi State practiced for the second time ahead of the upcoming St. Petersburg Bowl. Despite the cold temperatures, wide receiver Donald Gray wasn’t skipping out on his routine appointment with the JUGS machine – a device that throws various passes at different speeds.

“There is never a time that I miss it,” Gray said. “If I can’t do it after practice, I come in the middle of the night and do it. I just can’t not get on the JUGS. That’s my baby.”

