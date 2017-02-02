MSU's Graham arrested on New Year's Eve

Mississippi State defensive back Jamoral Graham was arrested in Neshoba County on New Year’s Eve on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge the Starkville Daily News has learned. Graham is scheduled for a court date on Feb. 27 according to court officials with the Neshoba County Justice Court. Graham’s arrest was first reported in an arrest log in The Neshoba Democrat last month.

An MSU spokesperson told the SDN that Bulldogs head coach Dan Mullen knew about Graham’s arrest and discipline has been handled internally.

Graham played in all 13 games for Mississippi State this season. He totaled 28 tackles, had three interceptions and five pass breakups.

Graham’s DUI arrest is the second pertaining to an MSU player that has come to light this week. The SDN learned on Monday that MSU safety Brandon Bryant was arrested on Jan. 1 for DUI, failure to maintain lane and possession of an open container just north of Atlanta, Georgia, in Cobb County. Bryant has a court date scheduled for March 10 according to Cobb County Sheriff’s Office records.