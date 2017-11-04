MSU's Fitzgerald runs up SEC charts

There are things that Nick Fitzgerald could certainly improve upon.

The junior quarterback has work to do in the passing department and that’s been noticeable since he arrived to Mississippi State.

There’s one area, however, where Fitzgerald is closing in on being second to none. He’s running the football as well as any quarterback in the history of the Southeastern Conference and there’s quite a bit of football still to be played.

On Saturday in the 34-23 win over UMass, Fitzgerald went over 100 yards rushing for the 13th time in his career. That is an SEC record that he has as a quarterback and is continuing to distance himself from the pack with Johnny Manziel’s nine games the next closest.

The 135 yards on Saturday put him at 2,303 in his career as he passed Manziel and former MSU quarterback John Bond on the all-time SEC list for rushing yards by a quarterback. Fitzgerald’s predecessor Dak Prescott is ahead of him at third on the list with over 200 more yards to go.

With countless other records potentially on the way, Fitzgerald isn’t worried about it right now.

“Honestly, I just play,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m sure once I’m done, once I look back at it, it’ll hit me and I’ll be able to really process it all, but right now, I’m focused on the next day, focused on our next opponent, (and) just trying to get better.”

State head coach Dan Mullen strangely has coached three of the top four running quarterbacks in conference history with Tim Tebow, Prescott and Fitzgerald all doing work under his watch. Having seen all of those players develop as signal callers, they’ve all had their strengths and weaknesses.

“All of those guys are a little different,” Mullen said of the quarterbacks in SEC history. “(Fitzgerald) ran the option in high school so he’s really comfortable. He’s not just pounding away within the tackles, he’s out there getting perimeter runs and when you get explosive plays, you have opportunities to get big numbers.”

Give much of the credit to Fitzgerald’s right hand man Aeris Williams for most of his success. The two each had 100 yards in the same game for the fifth time in two years and third time this season when Williams rushed for 114 yards on 24 carries.

Fitzgerald relies heavily on Williams who also sprung him with a block for one of his two touchdowns.

“It’s huge," Fitzgerald said of the worth of Williams. "Anytime you have a running back that’s always going to get you yards, always going to run hard, that’s really a boost. He’s a great running back and it really helps because you have guys that have to respect him.”

There was also the return of senior left tackle Martinez Rankin that excited Fitzgerald for the rest of the season.

Rankin went down with a high ankle sprain in the Auburn game earlier this season and missed three games. Fitzgerald thought that Rankin and the offensive line gave the team a lift, especially in the second half.

“It’s awesome having him back," Fitzgerald said. "I’m really excited he’s been able to come back from his injury strong. Greg did a great job, but Martinas is a leader on the team and been with me since I’ve been here so it’s good to have him back.”