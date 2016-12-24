MSU's Bryant perseveres through year of struggles

No one had higher expectations for Brandon Bryant coming into the 2016 football season than himself.

On the heels of a standout freshman season, Mississippi State’s sophomore safety even went so far as to switch his jersey number from No. 20 to No. 1 last spring to signify that he intended to be the No. 1 player on the field.

What Bryant learned in the months to follow were lessons he said will impact him for the rest of his football career.

“It was a tough year and it was really frustrating because I knew what kind of player I was and I know what kind of player I can be and the plays I can make,” Bryant said. “I was trying to live up to everyone else’s expectations and not living up to mine. I wasn’t just doing what I do and remembering what football is about. I made football a job for me.”

For more on Bryant and the Bulldogs, see Sunday's Starkville Daily News.