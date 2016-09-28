MSU's Brown semifinalist for award

Recognizing one of the most impressive groups of scholar-athletes in the history of college football, The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) slected Mississippi State senior linebacker Richie Brown a semifinalist Wednesday for the 2016 William V. Campbell Trophy. The honor recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation.

Brown graduated this past spring with a degree in industrial technology, earning a 3.52 GPA in the process. The three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration from the prestigious MSU MBA School.

