MSU Women's Track and Field star killed in Sunday morning wreck

A Mississippi State student athlete was killed in an early morning vehicle wreck at the intersection of Mayhew Road and MS 182 on Sunday morning.

Pearl native Kaelin Kersh, 22, is the only reported fatality from the incident, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. and was caused when the car carrying Kersh and two others collided with a Mississippi Highway Patrol SUV.

Kersh - a member of the MSU Women’s Track and Field team - graduated from MSU on Friday with a degree in kinesiology and health fitness studies

MHP Master Sergeant Criss Turnipseed said in a media statement that the driver of vehicle, 21-year-old Noel Collier, of Madison was initially transported to OCH then to UMC Jackson with “moderate injuries.”

The other passenger in the vehicle, 22-year-old Tanequa Alexander, was also transported to OCH before being transferred to NMMC Tupelo. Kersh was sitting in the back seat of the car at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead the scene.

The MHP Trooper involved in the wreck has not been identified and was transported by patrol vehicle to BMH in Columbus for minor injuries.

MSU track and field coach Steve Dudley said in a media statement he will always remember Kersh for her incredible smile

"Kaelin always had a positive attitude and this was contagious to everyone around her. Kaelin was a member of the most successful era of women's track and field at Mississippi State and that was largely due to the tight bond between her and her teammates,” Dudley said. “We all loved her, and Kaelin will remain in our hearts forever. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Kersh family and to the other families involved."

MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said the entire Mississippi State family is in a state of mourning following the news of Kersh’s death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Kaelin's family, friends, teammates and coaches,” Cohen said. “She represented Mississippi State in a first-class manner and earned her degree. We will be here to provide support and comfort to her family and teammates during the grieving process."

MHP is still investigating the incident. Funeral arrangements for Kersh are still pending.