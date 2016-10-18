MSU women's basketball picked second in SEC
Tuesday, October 18, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
Another first was accomplished for Mississippi State women’s basketball Tuesday as it was picked second in the Southeastern Conference preseason media poll, the program’s highest preseason selection.
In addition to the historic preseason prediction, junior guard Victoria Vivians was tabbed by media to the five-player preseason All-SEC team.
For more on these honors, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.
Category: