MSU women wrap up stay in Hawaii with win

The No. 7 Mississippi State women’s basketball team enjoyed first half runs of 11-0 and 17-0 on the way to a convincing 66-41 win over Hawaii on Sunday that claimed the Bulldogs the Rainbow Wahine Showdown championship.

The Bulldogs began the long plane ride home after the final day of the three-day event, but they will come home happy with a 3-0 tournament ledger and a 7-0 overall record.

Chinwe Okorie led the Bulldogs with a career-high 18 points, while Victoria Vivians added 10 points. Dominique Dillingham just missed double figures with nine points. Okorie had a team-high seven rebounds, while Morgan William had five assists, two steals and only one turnover.

Vivians earned her second Tournament MVP title of the season, and Okorie was chosen to the All-Tournament Team.

For more on the Bulldogs, see the sports pages of the Starkville Daily News.