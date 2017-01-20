MSU women win ugly game at Alabama

In a game that No. 4 Mississippi State trailed for a total of 2:30 minutes, coach Vic Schaefer wasn’t thrilled with the performance.

That’s how far things have come for the Bulldogs as they have become one of the nation’s elite. On the road at Alabama, he knew he needed excellence from his top five team.

A 14-0 run early in the third quarter gave way to a comfortable win for the Bulldogs as they went to Coleman Coliseum and came out unscathed 67-54.

Schaefer feels that the undefeated start is something that could be weighing on his talented team, but they’ve got to play through it.

For a recap by Starkville Daily News sports writer Robbie Faulk and a notebook by Mississippi State beat writer Joel Coleman, see Friday's newspaper.