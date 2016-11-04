MSU women win exhibition game

There’s still a week before Mississippi State’s women’s basketball team opens up its regular season.

On Thursday night in an exhibition game against Arkansas-Fort Smith, the Bulldogs began to work out some kinks for the long campaign that lies ahead.

The Bulldogs were rusty, but ultimately topped the Lady Lions 88-62 at Humphrey Coliseum. Despite the 26-point win, MSU head coach Vic Schaefer wasn’t happy with what he saw from his squad and didn't really play like the second-place preseason pick in the Southeastern Conference as picked earlier in the day by league coaches.

“We weren’t very emotional,” Schaefer said. “I thought the gym was dead. We weren’t communicating. We opened the ballgame and had a couple of people that weren’t ready to play which shocked me.”

For more on the Bulldogs, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.