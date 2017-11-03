MSU women win exhibition basketball game

The intimidation factor was there for the Mississippi State Bulldogs from the opening tip Friday night.

When Mississippi State’s 6-7 Teaira McCowan stepped to midcourt, Arkansas-Fort Smith didn’t even bother going up against her for the tip.

McCowan had a double-double by halftime and finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds as the seventh-ranked Bulldogs defeated the Lady Lions 100-67 in women's exhibition action at Humphrey Coliseum.

As good as McCowan was in the first half, MSU coach Vic Schaefer felt like she could have been even more productive.

“T.’s stats are great, but are a little inflated because she missed some bunnies in the first half,” Schaefer said. “She had eight offensive rebounds, but probably four of those were getting her own and she knows that. I don’t have to tell her that.”

McCowan did miss her first shot attempt, but got the offensive rebound and scored the basket. She got fouled and also made the free throw to put the Bulldogs up 3-0.

With no one on the Arkansas-Fort Smith roster taller than 6-3, McCowan felt like that was something she could take advantage of early.

“Going up against a team like Arkansas-Fort Smith, they don’t have the size that we have,” McCowan said. “It’s go out there, use your skills and use what you’ve learned in the offseason and the summer time with what we’ve been working on as post players. That’s what I did.”

MSU jumped out to a 30-11 lead after the first quarter and extended the margin to 56-28 at halftime.

The Bulldogs were not as sharp in the second half and only out-scored the Lady Lions 44-39. Freshman Myah Taylor hit a free throw with 8 seconds left in the game and MSU eventually hit the 100-point mark.

Roshunda Johnson added 19 points for the Bulldogs and former Starkville High School player Blair Schaefer contributed 19 points and Victoria Vivians chipped in 13 points.

“My three senior guards had 50 of our 100 points,” coach Schaefer said. “I thought Ro shot really well.”

MSU shot 45 percent (39-of-87) from the field for the game and out-rebounded the Lady Lions 47-36.

The Bulldogs host Virginia next Friday at 8 p.m. to open the regular season. Prior to the game, there will be a presentation of the Final Four banner.