MSU women snuff out Florida

There were a few mere possessions on Thursday night where the visiting Florida Gators attacked No. 4 Mississippi State in the post with a fury.

Teaira McCowan had plans on changing that.

The big 6-7 Texan put on a show in the post that hasn’t been seen in Starkville lately. Behind a career-high 25 points and a near-perfect 12-for-13 shooting, McCowan helped her team to a 82-49 blowout of Florida to tie MSU’s record with an 18th-straight win.

The Humphrey Coliseum was back at full force with students returning to campus as 5,575 showed up. The Bulldogs, fresh off consecutive road wins, had the holiday rust knocked off themselves.

For a recap of the game, plus Joel Coleman's notebook, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.