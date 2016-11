Victoria Vivians is excited to be back in Mississippi for a game Wednesday night.

After the Mississippi State Bulldogs began the season at the Maine Tipoff Tournament, Vivians gets a chance to play in her home state in Biloxi.

The Bulldogs play the Tulane Green Wave at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum with tipoff set for 7 p.m.

For more on MSU, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.