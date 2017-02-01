MSU women ready for tough game at Auburn

It’s hard to beat Mississippi State in women’s basketball when the second quarter goes as well as it did last Sunday against Texas A&M.

The Bulldogs had one of their best quarters of the season when they outscored the Aggies 26-9 in the second stanza.

MSU head coach Vic Schaefer is trying to figure out how to create more of those quarters.

“It makes me as a coach want to go back and try to duplicate that thing four times during the course of a game because that’s as good as we go,” Schaefer said. “We’ve had some quarters like that this year. That’s the challenge for me is to try to find out how to duplicate that.”

Being sharp the entire game will be very important tonight when the Bulldogs take on the Auburn Tigers on the road Thursday night. The 8 p.m. tip will be televised by the SEC Network.

For more on the MSU women, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.