MSU women play at Iowa State

Lately, the Mississippi State women’s basketball team has been used to playing in front of huge crowds.

There will be a difference Saturday.

Instead of seeing 7,000 fans cheering for the Bulldogs, they will have about that number pulling against them.

MSU takes on Iowa State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Ames, Iowa, at 1:30 p.m. and coach Vic Schaefer knows it won’t be an easy game.

“We have a huge challenge going to Ames, Iowa, and what I expect to be a packed Hilton Coliseum with 10,000,” Schaefer said. “They do a tremendous job of supporting women’s basketball."

