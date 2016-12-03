MSU women play at Iowa State
By:
DANNY P. SMITH
Saturday, December 3, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
Lately, the Mississippi State women’s basketball team has been used to playing in front of huge crowds.
There will be a difference Saturday.
Instead of seeing 7,000 fans cheering for the Bulldogs, they will have about that number pulling against them.
MSU takes on Iowa State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Ames, Iowa, at 1:30 p.m. and coach Vic Schaefer knows it won’t be an easy game.
“We have a huge challenge going to Ames, Iowa, and what I expect to be a packed Hilton Coliseum with 10,000,” Schaefer said. “They do a tremendous job of supporting women’s basketball."
