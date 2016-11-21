MSU women move up to No. 7 in AP poll

Shortly after Mississippi State knocked off Texas in a top-10 showdown on Sunday evening, there was a celebration among players and their coach Vic Schaefer.

The team knew the importance of the win and celebrated accordingly, but it was much more subdued than those in the past. The business-like approach has taken time for MSU, but the team is growing accustomed to winning big games.

It’s all part of the process for Schaefer whose team has gone from the hunter to the hunted steadily since he arrived. With that comes national recognition as MSU earned a No. 7 ranking nationally by The Associated Press on Monday, tying the highest ranking in school history.

For more on the MSU women, see Tuesday's Starkville Daily News.