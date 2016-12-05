MSU women move to No. 5 in AP poll

Mississippi State women’s basketball achieved a program-best ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the second-straight week, climbing to No. 5 on Monday.

The Bulldogs earned their 41st-straight week in the poll, the ninth-longest active streak in the nation, following an 85-81 overtime win at Iowa State on Saturday. MSU rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to halt the Cyclones’ 96-game win streak in regular season non-conference home games.

