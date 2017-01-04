MSU women make trip to Arkansas

Mississippi State head women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer says his unbeaten and fourth-ranked Bulldogs are prepared to play anytime, any place, or anywhere.

“We could go out and play on the hardtop or the blacktop and I think our kids would adjust,” Schaefer said.

Today, the Bulldogs won’t be on the pavement. They will however be facing the challenge presented by a road test against a Southeastern Conference opponent when MSU (15-0, 1-0) battles Arkansas (11-3, 0-1) Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

It’s the first road game of the SEC slate for the Bulldogs, but it is far from MSU’s first battle away from the friendly confines of Humphrey Coliseum.

For more on the Bulldogs, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.