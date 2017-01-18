MSU women look to stay hungry going to Alabama

Mississippi State is off to the best start in school history.

The No. 4 Bulldogs (19-0, 5-0) are one of just two undefeated teams in the country. Yet ahead of tonight’s 7 p.m. game at Alabama (14-4, 2-3), no one in maroon and white is satisfied.

“I don’t want my kids to settle,” Mississippi State head coach Vic Schaefer said. “I want them to be the very best that they can be. That’s the challenge as coaches. We have to show them new heights that even they didn’t realize they could attain.

“You can’t go to new heights if you don’t have expectations.”

