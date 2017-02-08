MSU women host Vanderbilt

There wouldn’t be many distractions for the Mississippi State basketball team moving forward if Vic Schaefer had his way.

The veteran coach is much more realistic than that, however. He knows the pressure that 18-22-year-olds go through on a daily basis and the outside world will always creep in to their basketball lives.

Add in a No. 3 ranking and a 23-1 start and there’s plenty pressure there to perform.

For Schaefer, being ranked in the top five for most of the season is a breeze compared to the hardships his family encountered just less than six years ago. Schaefer got a call early one morning in the summer of 2011 that his son, Logan, was unresponsive and seizing due to a accident occurring while wake boarding.

The pressures of winning a basketball game pale in comparison to what the coach now calls his miracle.

“Pressure is getting a phone call at 8:35 in the morning in Cincinnati, Ohio, that your son has been brought into the emergency room," Schaefer said. "To me, that’s pressure. This is a basketball game and this is what I love to do. Any time I get overwhelmed, all I’ve got to do is call my son. He gets me grounded in a hurry.”

The perspective of that instance helps the coach and his daughter, Blair, as they go through the best run in the history of MSU women’s basketball. From a basketball perspective, the rest of the team and their coach have also been challenged on the court.

The team went through a rigorous pre-conference slate and that’s continued in Southeastern Conference play. It’s been the best start in school history despite the challenging schedule and there’s reason for the Bulldogs to take teams lightly.

They’ve had to remain focused on improving their game instead.

“We have so many areas we can improve on both sides of the floor," Schaefer said. "They’ll see that on film and get grounded in a hurry. When you have a Dominique Dillingham who has a great view of the big picture, she’ll help keep those kids grounded and hopefully our other seniors will, too.”

Vanderbilt (11-12, 1-9 SEC) is in the middle of a rebuild when they come to Starkville Thursday night, but the Commodores have the pieces in motion. Former WNBA coach Stephanie White has taken over the reins and longtime head coach Carolyn Peck is back on the sideline after working the microphone the last few years.