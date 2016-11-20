MSU women host Texas in top 10 basketball battle

Last year’s Texas game isn’t lost on the Mississippi State women’s basketball team this season.

Most everyone returns from that team a year ago that traveled to Austin for a top 15 matchup and came up just short 53-47. It was a game that coach Vic Schaefer felt his team handled pretty well considering the circumstances and a 32 percent shooting night still had them within striking distance of a win against a top 10 opponent on the road.

The Bulldogs get another shot at the Longhorns Sunday at 5 p.m. This time the matchup is at Humphrey Coliseum.

