MSU women host Missouri Tigers
By:
DANNY P. SMITH
Sunday, February 5, 2017
STARKVILLE, MS
Not all Tigers of the Southeastern Conference are created equal.
After dealing with the constant pressure from the Auburn Tigers on Thursday night, the Mississippi State Bulldogs will deal with a somewhat different challenge Sunday against the Missouri Tigers in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action.
MSU will host Missouri at 1:30 p.m. The game at Humphrey Coliseum will be televised by ESPNU and can be heard in the Golden Triangle on WKBB-FM 100.9.
