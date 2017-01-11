MSU women host Florida

Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer doesn’t want his team lulled to sleep by Florida’s 0-3 record in the Southeastern Conference.

He knows the Gators are capable of playing well on any given night and said the Bulldogs must be aware of that.

MSU and Florida play each other Thursday nght at Humphrey Coliseum with the tip set for 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.

“(Coach) Amanda (Butler) is doing a great job with them after they lost (Eleanna) Christinaki and are really starting to find their chemistry,” Schaefer said.

For a preview of the game, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.