The Mississippi State women's basketball team jumped out to a 44-18 halftime lead and didn't look back as it defeated SMU 91-42 on the first day of the Women of Troy Tournament.

Former Starkville High School player Blair Schaefer, the daughter of head coach Vic Schaefer, scored 18 points for MSU (11-0).

