MSU women crush Northwestern State

Mississippi State had one last chance to tune up for Southeastern Conference play on Wednesday night in the non-conference finale against Northwestern State.

If the No. 5 Bulldogs’ performance against the Lady Demons was any indication, MSU is more than ready to tackle the gauntlet that is the SEC.

Mississippi State dominated from the opening tip in easily topping Northwestern State 106-30 at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs never trailed in the game and earned the second-largest margin of victory in MSU history.

Virtually everything went right for the Bulldogs (14-0) on Wednesday. Much of that had to do with the play of Victoria Vivians and Breanna Richardson.

Vivians led all scorers with 22 points and Richardson chipped in 21 of her own to pace Mississippi State. Vivians also had five steals.

For more on the Bulldogs, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.