MSU wins softball series from Razorbacks

Arkansas spoiled Mississippi State’s Sunday night with a late rally that set up a rubber match in the three-game series on Monday.

In the series finale, the Bulldogs weren’t letting this one get away.

MSU topped Arkansas 4-3 on Monday night at Nusz Park. The victory gave the Bulldogs their third-straight Southeastern Conference series win, which is a feat that State hadn’t accomplished since 2014.

“I enjoyed the fight we put up,” MSU head coach Vann Stuedeman said. “What a series. Both teams fought hard. Our kids dug deep and were able to pull it out and it was no easy feat at all.”

For the second straight game, MSU had to try and navigate through late-inning trouble. After failing on Sunday, the Bulldogs got the job done on Monday.

Mississippi State (34-15, 8-10) led Arkansas (28-18, 6-15) by a score of 4-1 entering the sixth inning. The Razorbacks then loaded the bases with just one out and cut into MSU’s advantage with Loren Krzysko’s two-run double off the centerfield wall. Unlike 24 hours prior though, Arkansas couldn’t get over the hump.

Tori Cooper followed Krzysko’s double with a come backer to MSU pitcher Alexis Silkwood. Silkwood then threw home for the second out of the inning before Bulldog catcher Calyn Adams alertly threw to second to nab Cooper and end the inning as Cooper tried to advance all the way into scoring position.

“That was huge,” Stuedeman said of the sequence. “They get the double and score two runs, but we just came up looking for the next play. We say it all the time at practice that if you bobble it or whatever happens, just come up looking for the next play. That (double play) was an exciting one.

“It’s exciting to do that and get back in the dugout.”

Silkwood (14-5) then worked a perfect seventh inning to lock down a win for her and her team. It was an all-around good night for Silkwood. The senior earned the complete game victory as she scattered eight hits and pitched around five walks. She allowed three runs and struck out two.

For the icing on the cake, just before the final out of the game was recorded, Silkwood became the 13th player in school history to reach the National Pro Fastpitch league. She was drafted in the fifth round (25th overall pick) by the Akron Racers.

All that, coupled with the win, brought a big smile to Silkwood’s face.

“We’re all clicking and it’s just so much fun to go out there,” Silkwood said. “I’m so thankful for everything and everyone here that has helped me along the way.”

MSU’s offense provided the firepower for Silkwood’s memorable evening. After Arkansas took a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Tori Cooper solo home run, the Bulldogs put up single runs in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings.

Adams drove in a run on a ground out to tie things up in the first. Reggie Harrison gave State the lead in the third when her grounder to shortstop wasn’t fielded, allowing Adams to score.

Caroline Seitz put Mississippi State up 3-1 with an RBI single in the fourth, then an inning later, Sarai Niu connected for her second home run in as many nights to make it 4-1.

Despite Arkansas’ attempt at a late rally, MSU’s consistent offense was just enough.

“It’s just stringing hits together,” Niu said. “It didn’t have to be anything big. Even though I had a home run, the goal is just to win the inning. It was the difference between losing (on Sunday) and winning (on Monday).”

MSU now continues ahead to Auburn this coming weekend with momentum still intact. After the tough loss Sunday, there was no certainty that would be the case. However Stuedeman credits her entire roster, both the ones playing regularly and the reserves in the dugout, for bouncing back and winning yet another critical SEC series.

“It says a lot about their mental toughness and their grit and their passion and their desire,” Stuedeman said. “Even our dugout is off-the-charts good and invested. I think good teams have everyone invested.

“When everyone is invested, something good happens.”