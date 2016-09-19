MSU to wear special football uniforms at UMass

For the first time since 1986, Mississippi State football will play a game in the Northeastern United States, while head coach Dan Mullen returns to his New England roots. To commemorate the special occasion, MSU and Adidas unveiled a new alternate uniform, which will be worn when the Bulldogs visit Gillette Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff against UMass.

For more on the uniforms, see Tuesday's Starkville Daily News.