The time for Mississippi State’s Nov. 5 home game against Texas A&M was announced on Monday. The Bulldogs and Aggies will kick off at 11 a.m. at Davis Wade Stadium. The contest will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network.

The station that carries the game will be decided following the completion of games this weekend.

