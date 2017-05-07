MSU track athlete Kersh killed in auto accident

Mississippi State's athletic community was shaken by the news on Sunday that women’s track and field runner Kaelin Kersh was killed in an early morning car accident.

Kersh's death was confirmed early Sunday by MSU and later by the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Kersh was just 22-years-old.

In a MHPD press release, the fatal crash occurred at the intersection of Mayhew Road and Mississippi 182 around 1:24 a.m.

Kersh, a native of Pearl, just completed her senior year at MSU. After receiving her degree in kinesiology and health fitness studies, Kersh graduated on Friday night, just over 24 hours before her tragic passing.

“I will always remember Kaelin by her incredible smile,” Mississippi State track and field coach Steve Dudley said in a school release. “Kaelin always had a positive attitude and this was contagious to everyone around her. Kaelin was a member of the most successful era of women’s track and field at Mississippi State and that was largely due to the tight bond between her and her teammates.”

The MHPD press release said a 2017 MHP SUV was traveling east on Mississippi 182 in order to verify a report of a vehicle leaving the roadway at 16th Section road on Mississippi 182 when a 2002 green Toyota Corolla entered the roadway traveling north from Mayhew Road. The SUV collided with the left side of the Corolla.

The driver of the Corolla, 21-year-old Noel Collier from Madison, was transported to Oktibbeha County Hospital initially then to University Medical Center in Jackson with moderate injuries.

There were two passengers in the Corolla with one being Kersh, who was in the back seat. A front seat passenger, Tanequa Alexander, a 22-year-old female from Ridgeland, was initially transported to OCH before being transferred to Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo with moderate injuries.

Kersh was pronounced dead at the scene by the Oktibbeha County Coroner.

The MHP Trooper involved in the crash was transported by patrol vehicle to BMH in Columbus for minor injuries.

In a statement from Oktibbeha County Fire Service Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan, East Oktibbeha Fire Department, OCH, Mississippi Highway Patrol and possibly the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash scene after 1 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

As the MSU track and field team prepares to compete in the postseason, the tough news of Kersh's passing hits hard.

“The entire Mississippi State family mourns the tragic loss of Kaelin,” MSU Athletic Director John Cohen said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kaelin’s family, friends, teammates and coaches. She represented Mississippi State in a first-class manner and earned her degree. We will be here to provide support and comfort to her family and teammates during the grieving process.”

Kersh contributed in MSU’s distance and relay events. At the 2016 Alabama Relays, Kersh helped capture the distance medley relay. Kersh was also a member of the DMR and 4x400 relay teams during the 2017 indoor season. Her funeral arrangements are pending. “We all loved her and Kaelin will remain in our hearts forever,” Dudley said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Kersh family and to the other families involved.”

(Editor's Note: Starkville Daily News staff writer Sarah Raines contributed to this report.)